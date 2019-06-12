Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $42,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Haemonetics stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,935,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,273,000 after buying an additional 988,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,411,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 709,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,580,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,785,000 after buying an additional 215,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

