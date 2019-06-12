Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $61,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $48,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $20,060.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $45,060.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $65,490.00.

IRMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 8.63. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

