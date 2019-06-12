InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,183,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 143,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Wireless Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

