International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5,948.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 326,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

IBOC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. International Bancshares Corp has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,466.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

