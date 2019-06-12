Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $86,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Intuitive Surgical to an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.82.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.26, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,599.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,621 shares of company stock worth $13,828,454. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,795. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

