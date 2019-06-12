Investors Buy High Volume of Pacific Biosciences of California Put Options (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,389 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,068% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on PACB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

