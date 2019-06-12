Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,241,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,213 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 5,567,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,008 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 10,261,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,319 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital set a $30.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

