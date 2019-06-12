Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,970,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,997 shares during the quarter. Iqvia makes up 4.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $858,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Iqvia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Iqvia by 2,517.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 110,606 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 13.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,267. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.02.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $13,532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,273 shares of company stock worth $20,066,890. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

