iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 189,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 372,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

