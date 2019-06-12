Iungo Market Capitalization Reaches $197,549.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $197,549.00 and approximately $6,263.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

