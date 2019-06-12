J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2,348.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
JJSF stock opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.43. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50.
J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 49.26%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
J & J Snack Foods Profile
J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.
Recommended Story: Correction
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).
Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.