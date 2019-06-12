Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,352,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,442 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $130,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 8,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,354. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.50.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.83). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

