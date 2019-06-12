Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,243.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 205,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,612,854. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

