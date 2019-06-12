Jennison Associates LLC Buys 9,009 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 151.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 51.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $5,018,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ferrari from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

Shares of RACE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.66. 8,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,736. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 53.74% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

