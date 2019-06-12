Jennison Associates LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,754,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $307.00. 11,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,559. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $295.27 and a 1 year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.78.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

