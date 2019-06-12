Jetcoin Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $167,620.00 and $24,180.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00426935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.00 or 0.02341853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00158056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,822,895 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

