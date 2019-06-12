Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Trimmed by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,607,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,081,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,159,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 389,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after purchasing an additional 164,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.72. 6,443,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,836. The company has a market cap of $367.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

