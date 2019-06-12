JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 322,929 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 1,926.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in InVitae were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.35. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 81.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $442,175.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $25,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,651 shares of company stock worth $1,591,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on InVitae from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital started coverage on InVitae in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

