KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,400 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 72,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

