Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,302 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,863. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

