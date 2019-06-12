Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.65

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$19.53, with a volume of 36673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.85.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

