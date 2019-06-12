KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Lessened by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,515,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,510,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 197,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. 53,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.36.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

