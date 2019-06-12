Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 216,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knowles were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 480,700 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.0% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.43.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,617 shares of company stock worth $45,289. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

