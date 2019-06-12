LatiumX Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,128.00 (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. LatiumX has a total market cap of $655,128.00 and $280,974.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LatiumX token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00426749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.02329825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00158979 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004106 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,776,563 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

