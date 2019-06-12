Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,173,350 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173,350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,173,350 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/lazard-asset-management-llc-purchases-2173350-shares-of-brixmor-property-group-inc-nysebrx.html.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.