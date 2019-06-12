LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Arch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTH) Financial Contrast

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arch Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LeMaitre Vascular and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 1 0 2.25 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Arch Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 435.71%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Volatility & Risk

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $105.57 million 4.91 $22.94 million $0.84 31.35 Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.81 million N/A N/A

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 20.92% 16.76% 14.35% Arch Therapeutics N/A -886.17% -138.88%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Arch Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.