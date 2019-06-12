Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0086 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, SouthXchange and YoBit. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $109,528.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.02288887 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 632,030,707 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

