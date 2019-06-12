LogisCoin Market Cap Achieves $31,555.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $31,555.00 and $2,849.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LogisCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LogisCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00416822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.02355047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

LogisCoin Coin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.