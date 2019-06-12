Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,186.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $7,186.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00423220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.02331863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00158651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

