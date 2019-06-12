LyondellBasell Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,632 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 757 put options.
LYB stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $73.94 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
