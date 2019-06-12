Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 13,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/mack-cali-realty-corp-nysecli-declares-0-20-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.