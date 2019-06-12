Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.
Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Mack Cali Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.
Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 13,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,789. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $23.83.
CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
