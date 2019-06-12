Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Up 5.2%

Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.63. 220,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 223,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 11,420.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 86,610 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

