Marten Transport, Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

MRTN opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $127,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,398.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

