Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.24. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $700,864.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,653,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,338 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after acquiring an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.52. 729,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,449. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

