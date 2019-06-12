Masi Niccolo De Buys 4,837 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. 828,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,739. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,627,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,787 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $24,577,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

