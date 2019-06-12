MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MBTF. BidaskClub downgraded MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MBTF opened at $9.80 on Monday. MBT Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.45.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.40). MBT Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MBT Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary Monroe Bank & Trust. It offers various deposit products which include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, safe deposit facilities, commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, installment loans, IRAs, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit and investment management services.

