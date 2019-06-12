MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,465 shares of company stock valued at $29,224,484 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $103.83 and a one year high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

