Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Medidata Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,840,000.

MDSO stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 330,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.31. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medidata Solutions news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medidata Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.24.

Medidata Solutions Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

