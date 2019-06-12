Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AFLAC by 2,138.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AFLAC by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Barclays lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,332 shares of company stock worth $9,078,988. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,553. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

