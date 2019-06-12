Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 5,090 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,943,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7,922.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,978,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,829,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,508,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,117,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 46,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,855,327.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $121,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,157 shares of company stock worth $4,041,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 173,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

