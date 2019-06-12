Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In related news, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $1,195,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,181,524.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,514,028.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/meiji-yasuda-life-insurance-co-cuts-stake-in-colgate-palmolive-nysecl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.