Meridian Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 88.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bancorp to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

EBSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 2,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBSB. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

