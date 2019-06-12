MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $364.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000410 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,434,324 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

