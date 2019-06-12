Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $121,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $46,540,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $37,823,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 266,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 165,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $12,841,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. CL King upgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

MIDD stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

