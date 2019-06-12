MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITIE GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MITIE GRP PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. MITIE GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

About MITIE GRP PLC/ADR

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

