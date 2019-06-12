Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 430 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,658.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.66. 10,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total value of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wellington Shields raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.63.

Zebra Technologies Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

