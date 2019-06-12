Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.82.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,064,268 shares of company stock valued at $509,731,259 over the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $177.11. 36,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $180.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/mitsubishi-ufj-securities-holdings-co-ltd-takes-position-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-nyseel.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.