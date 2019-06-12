MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 220,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,616. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

