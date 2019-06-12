Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $362,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,046,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,656,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,091,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,900,000 after purchasing an additional 174,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,443,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 193,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,555. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.508 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

