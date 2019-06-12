MTS Systems Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

MTS Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. MTS Systems has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MTS Systems to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $233.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.59 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MTS Systems news, insider Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $54,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSC. ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $57.00 target price on shares of MTS Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

